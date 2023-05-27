Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $118.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

