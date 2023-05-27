Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.48. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

