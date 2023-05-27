Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $449.96 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

