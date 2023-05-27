Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

