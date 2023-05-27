Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

