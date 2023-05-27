Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

