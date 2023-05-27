Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 40,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 88,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

