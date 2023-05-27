Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The company has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.