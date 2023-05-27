Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $66.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

