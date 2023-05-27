Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.01

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.01 and traded as high as C$41.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$41.50, with a volume of 99,866 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -259.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

