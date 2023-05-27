Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 84,792 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,592,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

