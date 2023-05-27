Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target at $8.68

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile



Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

