Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,917,000 after purchasing an additional 303,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

