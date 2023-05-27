Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $124.77

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,208 shares of company stock worth $457,664. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Further Reading
