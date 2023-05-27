Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $124.77

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,208 shares of company stock worth $457,664. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.