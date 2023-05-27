Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,788

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.11).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.00) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,457.21). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,031 shares of company stock worth $2,975,275. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,670 ($33.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,832.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,079.91. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,641 ($32.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.34).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

