Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,788

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.11).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.00) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,457.21). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,031 shares of company stock worth $2,975,275. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Featured Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.