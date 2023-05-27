Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 2,656

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,656 ($33.03).

BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.31) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.00) to GBX 2,661 ($33.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.21) to GBX 2,870 ($35.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,268 ($28.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

