Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 2,656

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,656 ($33.03).
BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.31) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.00) to GBX 2,661 ($33.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.21) to GBX 2,870 ($35.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Bellway Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,268 ($28.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
