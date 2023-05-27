Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.22. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 160,431 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Broadwind by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

