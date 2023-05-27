Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $692.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.97 and its 200 day moving average is $594.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $814.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

