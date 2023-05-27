British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.33.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 49,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.