BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 76,792 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 57,879,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590,772. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.