BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 64,984 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,984 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,053. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

