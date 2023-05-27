BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $29.24 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.37.
Broadcom Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $83.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $812.73. 8,250,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,310. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $814.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.26.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
