BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,183 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $108,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

FNV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $145.72. The company had a trading volume of 280,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

