BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 183,392 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,392 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

