Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.7 %

BCO opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

