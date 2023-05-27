Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAM remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

