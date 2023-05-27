Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 231,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,908. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.