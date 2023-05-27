Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.43. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.