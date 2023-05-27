Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 15,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

