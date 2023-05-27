Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -542.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.