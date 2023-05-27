Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.