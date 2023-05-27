Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-11% yr/yr to ~$9.90-10.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.88 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

