Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.47 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $58.26 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 477,686,613.77473366 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.48101066 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,002,433.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

