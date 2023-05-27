Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 6.4 %

BPMC stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.