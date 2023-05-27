Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.84.

BPMC stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

