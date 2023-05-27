block.one Acquires Shares of 197,076 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

block.one acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,076 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 7.7% of block.one’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,539 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,501,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,197 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

