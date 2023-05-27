BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,678,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,964. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

