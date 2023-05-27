Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.43 or 0.00046488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $217.73 million and $902,635.26 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

