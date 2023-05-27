Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $66.11 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $66.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $113.26 or 0.00423864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,720.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00122069 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00025141 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,402,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
