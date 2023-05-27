BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,855. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 141.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 661,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 387,681 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 762,988 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 366.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 127.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 268,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

