Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Biophytis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BPTS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Biophytis has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.40.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.