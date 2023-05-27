BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Trading Down 3.2 %

BLRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 574,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

