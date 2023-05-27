Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRDF. DNB Markets raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BLRDF remained flat at $8.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

