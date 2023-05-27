Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bilfinger Trading Down 15.6 %

BFLBY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Bilfinger’s payout ratio is presently -130.69%.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.