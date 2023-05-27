Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.94

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $161.94 and traded as high as $204.64. Biglari shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 5,430 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biglari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

