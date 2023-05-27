Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $567.28

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.28 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 552 ($6.87). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.03), with a volume of 1,593 shares trading hands.

Best of the Best Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £53.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,282.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.57.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

