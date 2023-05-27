Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 391.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,209 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

