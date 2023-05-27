Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

