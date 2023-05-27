Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.3 %

BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

