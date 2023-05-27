Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.